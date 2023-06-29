OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Home Finance Authority (OCHFA) has awarded $2 million in ARPA funds to local nonprofits and housing developers in an effort led by Commissioner Carrie Blumert.

According to Commissioner Blumert, the investment in secure, long-term, affordable housing plans to assist thousands on residents in the near future. The ARPA funds were made available to OCHFA from Oklahoma Co. Commissioners in 2022.

“Affordable housing is a basic human right. This historical investment reflects my continued commitment to ensure safe, accessible, and affordable housing options for all our residents in District 1,” said Blumert.

The money was distributed to five local entities that are known for their innovative and affordable housing initiatives. Rose Rock Development Partners, Progress OKC, Community Action Agency, Collective Strategies and Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City are all recipients.

Blumert noted that the funding is helping close the affordability gap as well as give individuals and families in Oklahoma County the access to secure and sustainable housing. Through investments, OCHFA and Oklahoma County can focus on fostering a more inclusive and fair community where residents can thrive and flourish.