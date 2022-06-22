OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs employees filed for the immediate dismissal of protection-order petitions filed against them by State Rep. Anthony Moore’s spouse.

Moore recently alleged OCPA members sent threatening text messages to him and his wife last week.

His wife, Rachel Moore, filed five protection orders in Custer County, four of which contain the names of people involved with the OCPA – Ray Carter, Jonathan Small, Hallie Milner and Dave Bond. She said in the protective orders that the messages were “concerning and unsettling.”

OCPA fellow and spokesman Trent England said OCPA staff did not contact Moore’s spouse.

“None of our staff have ever had any contact with Rep. Moore’s spouse, so far as any of us can tell. Not by text or in any other way. Any claim to the contrary should be accompanied by evidence,” England said.

However, an OCPA news release states an internal investigation found that one staff member, a former Western Oklahoma resident, sent Rep. Moore two text messages in her personal capacity.

“Those messages were not of a threatening nature and related to concerns about Rep. Moore’s behavior as a legislator,” the news release said.

Moore did not give details on what the alleged messages said, but said his wife received threatening texts last Wednesday night. He said they reported it to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation the next morning.

Rachel Moore issued the following statement regarding the investigation:

“After an OSBI investigation confirmed the harassing and threatening text messages sent to my personal phone last week were sent by the staff of OCPA, hiding behind the name People for Opportunity, I have decided to request protective orders today in Custer County District Court. To protect myself and my children, I have sought protective orders against the leaders of the special interest organization: Jonathan Small, Dave Bond, Ray Carter and other staff and accomplices. When my husband, Rep. Anthony Moore, entered public service two years ago, we knew we would have to endure lies and untruths told about his record in office, but never did we imagine that I would become the target of personal and threatening attacks.” Rachel Moore

The OCPA staff is asking the court to award attorney fees and costs to the four people named in the protection orders.

“These are frivolous petitions and a clear abuse of the court system,” said OCPA President Jonathan Small. “This is nothing but an attempt by a politician to attack a group who educates Oklahomans on lawmakers’ policy positions and lawmakers’ votes.”