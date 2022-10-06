OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say more than a dozen men were taken into custody following an undercover operation into human trafficking in Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department’s VICE and OBNDD/ Human Trafficking Unit conducted a two-day undercover operation.

Investigators say the undercover operation centered around human trafficking and prostitution in south Oklahoma City.

During the investigation, officers found a number of girls dropped off along South Robinson and were quickly apprehended for offering prostitution services.

One of the girls was identified as a runaway juvenile from Houston who was trafficked in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say they ended up arresting 16 men for offering to engage in an act of prostitution.

According to police officials, the suspects ranged in age from 20-years-old to 84-years-old.

Three of the men were also arrested for other complaints.