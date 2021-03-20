OCPD investigating deadly shooting at SW OKC hotel

Oklahoma City Police staged outside of the Biltmore Hotel in Southwest OKC. Officers say a man was shot and killed after an altercation started in the hotel lobby. Saturday, March 20, 2021. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an altercation inside a hotel led to the death of one man in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say they recieved a call at 8:59 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting at the Biltmore Hotel near I-40 and South Meridian Avenue. Officers say once they arrived, they located a victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say shots were fired inside the building during an altercation between two men near the hotel lobby.

According to police, a male suspect fled the scene in pickup truck, and he is possibly accompanied by a woman.

No other injuries were reported.

