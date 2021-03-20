OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an altercation inside a hotel led to the death of one man in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police say they recieved a call at 8:59 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting at the Biltmore Hotel near I-40 and South Meridian Avenue. Officers say once they arrived, they located a victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say shots were fired inside the building during an altercation between two men near the hotel lobby.
According to police, a male suspect fled the scene in pickup truck, and he is possibly accompanied by a woman.
No other injuries were reported.
Latest Stories
- OCPD investigating deadly shooting at SW OKC hotel
- Sooners Saw Tigers, Survive Scare, Advance to Round of 32
- Cuomo accuser demands impeachment at Manhattan rally, march
- Warm and windy Sunday, strong storms possible Monday
- Man in custody after stealing Frito-Lay truck and leading police on a pursuit from Oklahoma City to Enid