OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a two-year-old overdosing on opioids. It happened on Christmas morning, with officers arresting the child’s mother after she tried to stop paramedics from administering Narcan to the child.

While OCPD reported the mother, 39-year-old Tanisha McKenzie appeared to be drugs at the time, they’re still investigating how exactly the two-year-old boy got opioids in his system.

“Obviously a very dangerous situation for this child,” said Sgt. Gary Knight. “The child almost died. Obviously if somebody is going to use drugs, number one, they already know it’s illegal. Number two, they know better than to do it in front of a child.”

When officers arrived at the apartment on the 4200 block of NW 10th St. at 12:30 a.m. on December 25., the “non-responsive, limp child” was laying on a bed with constricted pupils.

Paramedics told officers McKenzie was stopping them from treating the boy with Narcan, saying he was “healthy.”

“What made it difficult is that the mother of the child, who appeared to be under the influence of opioids as well, was fighting with the paramedics, trying to keep them from administering the Narcan,” Knight said.

After finally allowing the treatment to be administered, the child regained consciousness in two to three minutes and began crying.

“It is unclear how the child ended up with opioids in the system,” Knight said. “At that point, the mother was not forthcoming with information. So that’s something that hopefully will come out in the investigation.”

McKenzie is now behind bars on a complaint of child neglect.

OCPD said the child was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Knight added that the Oklahoma Department of Human Services has also been notified and will be conducting their own investigation as well.