OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office caught an alleged “dog-napper” on Friday.

Oklahoma County Sheriffs and Ladybug. Image courtesy the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, a man brought a puppy into the Woodlake Animal Hospital. The employees of the animal hospital checked the dog’s chip to find that Tristen Aimes, the man who had brought the dog in, was not the owner.

Tristen Aimes. Image courtesy the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the dog’s owner was contacted by the animal hospital and Aimes ran off with the dog when he was told the owner was on her way.

Aimes had already given the animal hospital his contact information before he left. Deputies arrived at his home where Aimes claimed he had dumped the puppy in a field.

The puppy, named Ladybug, was found by authorities in a drainage system near Aimes’ home and officers returned her to her owner.

Ladybug and her owner. Image courtesy the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say Aimes was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center where he is facing felony charges for stealing a domestic animal.