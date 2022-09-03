OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Everything began as two deputies were allegedly shot while serving an eviction notice.

Benjamin Plank was taken into custody, accused of killing Deputy Bobby Swartz and injuring Deputy Mark Johns.

Plank was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center of suspicion of First-Degree Murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon.

Newly released footage from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shows the incident from deputies’ point of view. Officials have release body and dash camera footage of what took place on August 22, 2022.

The cameras caught footage of the pursuit and arrest.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the investigation is still active.