OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Just four days after receiving life-threatening injuries, Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Mark Johns, image from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called Dep. Johns’ release a “miracle”. As Oklahoma was honoring the life of Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Friday, Dep. Johns was continuing to recover.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. Johns received damage to his femoral artery which he underwent surgery to repair. He also had shrapnel removed from his abdomen.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office asks for continued prayers for Dep. Johns as he continues to recover.