OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An officer with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has been nominated for an award after performing life-saving measures during a drug overdose.

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, Sgt. Heath Oldham has been nominated for a 2023 RISE Award after performing CPR for four minutes on a person reportedly overdosing on Fentanyl.

Sgt. Heath Oldham. Image KFOR.

On September 4, 2022, Sgt. Oldham responded to the Newalla area on reports of someone overdosing of Fentanyl. Oldham, a doctor of 25 years, administered Narcan and performed CPR until the subject began breathing again.

Sgt. Oldham has been nominated for a RISE Award to be recognized for his exceptional service working in the field.

For more information or to vote for Sgt. Oldham, visit the Rise Awards website.