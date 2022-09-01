OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a standoff that lasted several hours on Wednesday.

Gary Shawn Wood. Image from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Gary Shawn Wood.

According to police, Wood had a warrant for trafficking drugs. After deputies arrived at a home near Southwest 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Wood got into a truck and drove off. Police attempted to pull him over.

After Wood led law enforcement on a short chase, he returned to the residence where he entered an RV about 18 inches away from the house.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies fired OC gas into the RV, causing Wood to break a window of the house and enter it.

The 49-year-old then barricaded himself inside the home for over 10 hours. Police used remote and pole cameras to see inside before deciding to enter. According to law enforcement, police searched the home but Wood was nowhere to be seen.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Wood managed to leave the home and reenter the RV without alerting authorities. He attempted to escape through a hole in the floor of the RV, but was quickly taken into custody by police.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were glad they could apprehend Wood without any injuries to him, police, or neighbors.