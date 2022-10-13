SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – An alleged dispute between neighbors in Spencer apparently becoming violent Thursday afternoon, resulting in a woman dying.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call for an apparent stabbing on Fox Ave. near Northeast 23rd St. and Post Rd. around 3:45 p.m.

“When our deputies arrived, we found one victim had been stabbed,” said spokesperson Aaron Brilbeck. “One person has been transported to the hospital. We don’t know her condition at this point.”

Brilbeck would report several hours later that the victim had died. They believe this was possibly the result of a dispute between neighbors, but don’t know the nature of the dispute.

They aren’t releasing the identity of this suspect at this time.

“One person has also been arrested,” Brilbeck said at the scene. “He’s being taken to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office right now for questioning.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they’re still very early in the investigation and will release more details as information becomes available.