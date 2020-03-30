ODOC: All state inmates to receive free bars of soap

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large donation of bars of soap is making its way to Oklahoma inmates, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say.

Keefe Group, a state vendor, agreed to donate 25,000 bars of soap.

“I appreciate the cooperative and generous spirit of this donation by the Keefe Group,” ODOC Director Scott Crow said. “This national emergency is a time when we see the best in people. Keefe has risen to the occasion, boosting our efforts to protect the men and women in our custody.”

On average, each bar should last two weeks. After those two weeks, ODOC will buy more bars as needed at a lower price set by Keefe.

ODOC says previously, free soap was only available to inmates deemed “indigent” under the agency’s Offender Banking policy, OP-120230.

The new bars will arrive in state facilities on Monday. Staff will them distribute them to all state inmates, who can keep them in their cells or among their personal property.