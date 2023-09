OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who unlawfully walked away from a facility in Oklahoma City Sunday night.

According to ODOC, 32-year-old Adrian Sample walked away from the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Adrian Sample. Image courtesy ODOC.

Officials say Sample is serving a six-year sentence for burglary, larceny and distribution of CDS/possession with intent out of Tulsa County.

If you see Sample or know where he is, ODOC says not to approach him and call 911.