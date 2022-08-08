OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced his retirement from the agency October 31, 2022.

Crow has been with ODOC since April 1996. Prior to his career at the agency, he worked in law enforcement in southwest Oklahoma.

In his 26 years with ODOC, Crow has served in several capacities, including Chief of Operations.

As Chief of Operations, Crow was named Interim Director of ODOC in June 2019, after the former director Joe Allbaugh said that he was resigning from his position immediately.

In December 2019, Governor Stitt officially appointed Crow as the director.

“The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”

In Crow’s three-year tenure as director, ODOC has experienced a lot of change.

COVID-19 began its spread in Oklahoma in 2020, the state undertook the largest mass-commutation in its history, inmates received secure computer tablets, and executions resumed.

“Scott Crow has led the Department of Corrections with professionalism and has been an outstanding partner in executing our vision to run state government more efficiently and reform criminal justice in Oklahoma. Since 2019 when he became director, our state has improved in recidivism to number one in the nation, we closed three full-size prisons to save taxpayer resources, and we have over 4,500 fewer inmates in our prisons, all while ensuring public safety,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “After more than three decades of devoted state service, Director Crow has earned a restful and enjoyable retirement. I am grateful for his willingness to take on the challenge of leading a state agency and I wish him and his family the best.”

There is no word on who Governor Stitt will appoint Director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections next.