ODOC employees working in ‘hot spot’ facilities to get hazard pay

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employees with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections who are working inside a hot spot facility will now receive additional compensation.

The department will declare a hot spot when at least 20 percent of the population in a facility with celled housing tests positive for COVID-19 or at least 15 percent in open bay housing.

A facility could also be declared a hot spot if it houses inmates with an increased medical acuity or a vulnerable population.

Since staff working in hot spots put themselves at greater risk, the ODOC will immediately begin providing a $2 an hour hazardous duty pay supplement. The hazard duty pay ends when a facility is no longer considered a hot spot.

