ODOC: Inmate-on-inmate assaults at two separate facilities tied to gang tensions

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are investigating two assaults at separate correctional facilities.

Early Sunday morning, an inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility was assaulted.

Several hours later, inmates assaulted a prisoner at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.

Both inmates were treated at local hospitals.

ODOC officials say agents found the assaults to be likely connected, spurred from gang tensions.

So far, correctional officers have identified several inmates involved in the assault at NFCC and moved them to Oklahoma State Penitentiary, a maximum-security facility.

On Monday, agents are interviewing inmates and reviewing surveillance video to identify those involved in the assault at LCF.

Once investigators identify all suspects and collect the necessary information to complete their investigation, agents will present these cases to the district attorney for prosecution.