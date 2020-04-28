ODOC: Inmate released from prison hours before receiving positive COVID-19 test result

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say that an inmate was released from custody just hours before the department learned that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections began testing all discharging inmates for COVID-19 prior to their release.

Officials say one of the inmates from William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply was tested on April 20 and was released on April 22.

A few hours later, the department learned that he had tested positive for the virus.

Officials say they had no way of knowing that he had COVID-19 since he showed no symptoms at the time of testing or the day of his release.

“Once an inmate has served his sentence, ODOC has no legal authority to hold them,” a release from the department read.

After receiving the positive results, the agency and the health department worked to notify individuals who may have been exposed within the facility and in the community.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections immediately began quarantine procedures for 52 inmates who were potentially exposed. The inmates were tested and underwent medical checks for COVID-19 symptoms.

So far, 49 of those tests are negative. The remaining tests should come back in the next few days.

Officials say staff members are now testing inmates at least a week prior to their release.