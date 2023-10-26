LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it’s investigating an inmate death at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

The ODOC’s Office of the Inspector General is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Lawton Correction Facility is operated by The GEO Group. They sent KFOR the following statement:

We can confirm that on October 26, 2023, staff at the Lawton Correctional Facility were alerted to an inmate who appeared to be unresponsive and was determined to be deceased. We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of all those in our care. The incident is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and we will have no further comment while the investigation is underway. GEO Group spokesperson