ODOC locks down prisons statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says they enacted a systemwide lockdown Monday night out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say this was in response to a disturbance involving approximately a half-dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown.

Prison staff and ODOC Inspector General agents spent the evening interviewing inmates and collecting intelligence where they learned of the potential for additional disturbances at other prisons.

This lockdown will remain until the threat of additional incidents has subsided. All visitation is suspended while the lockdown is in effect.