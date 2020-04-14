Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

ODOC: Man who walked away from correctional center arrested

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jeremiah Hobbs

Jeremiah Hobbs

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who walked away from an Oklahoma correctional center last week has been arrested.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections agents and facility security staff were searching for Jeremiah V. Hobbs, 40, who walked away early Thursday morning from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.

Hobbs is serving an eight-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary. Security staff at the men’s minimum-security prison discovered him missing around 5 a.m. that day.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Hobbs was arrested by ODOC agents and U.S. Marshals after he was located during a traffic stop at a convenience store in Broken Arrow with his girlfriend, Sara Stocum.

She was also arrested and will be booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center for harboring a fugitive.

Hobbs will be held at Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington for a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 precautions.

ODOC has submitted to prosecutors the results of its investigation for a potential felony escape charge.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers"

EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing"

Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling"

El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket"

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19"

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"
More Local

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter