EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the search is on for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility Thursday night.

Officials say 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight walked away from his housing unit at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, law enforcement officials were alerted to a work truck being stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot in Eufaula.

Investigators believe Goodnight is the culprit in the theft.

The truck is described as a 2017 Ford F-150 work truck with Oklahoma license plate “V77028.” It also has black letters reading “A 215” beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary.

He is described as a white man with low-cut brown hair, standing 5’6″ tall with hazel eyes. He also has tattoos that are visible along his collar line.

He was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt.

If you have seen Inmate Goodnight or know of his whereabouts, call 911.