ODOC ordering all prisons to secure inmates in cells to limit movement within facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has ordered all Oklahoma prisons to secure inmates in their cells while allowing access to necessary services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ODOC, the modification “is based on protecting the health of inmates and staff, not for disciplinary reasons.”

The new modification began Sunday evening.

ODOC officials will evaluate this modified plan daily to consider affording as many normal privileges as possible while maintaining safety and security.

Facility staff will deliver food, medicine, and any other necessities to inmates to limit group gatherings and enhance social distancing.

Staff will make schedules for activities including making phone calls and showering.

Visit the ODOC’s website to see other changes that have been made.