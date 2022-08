TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says more than 3 dozen incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday.

ODOC says 600 men have successfully completed their higher education since they partnered with TCC 15 years ago.









Courtesy: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!