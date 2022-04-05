UPDATE: Joseph Orlando has been captured.

Details were not provided on where or how he was located.

Original Story

ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a prison in Atoka, Okla.

Joseph Orlando, 47, walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison in Atoka, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials.

Joseph Orlando

Orlando was not present during the prison’s noon count. A recount was conducted but Orlando was still not present.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General and teams from Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center and Lexington Assessment and Reception Center are searching for Orlando.

ODOC officials also notified local law enforcement personnel about the escape.

Orlando was sentenced to five years on conspiracy and firearms charges from Noble County.

He is described as having low-cut brown hair and as 6’3″ tall and approximately 189 pounds. He is a validated member of the Surenos gang and has tattoos on his neck, head and body.

ODOC officials urge anyone who sees Orlando or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 or notify law enforcement.