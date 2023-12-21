OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, security staff discovered 20-year-old Jahari Johnson was not present in his bunk for count.

An emergency count and search of facility grounds were conducted, but he was not found. ODOC authorities also contacted local jails and hospitals with no results.

Johnson is serving a two-year sentence out of Tulsa County for carrying a firearm after a felony conviction.

If you have any information on Jahari Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact your local authorities immediately.