ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are searching for an escaped inmate.

Officials say Joey Mena walked away from the Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Mena is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5’10” tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a dog bite scar on his left cheek and a scar on his chin.

Mena has several tattoos including a Virgin Mary on his right forearm, a clown face on his right bicep, and a woman’s face on his right chest. He also has skulls on his left chest, a wizard on his left bicep, and a woman on his abdomen.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 or the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at (405) 425-2570.