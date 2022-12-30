MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility.

Officials say 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight walked away from his housing unit at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary.

He is described as a white man with low-cut brown hair, standing 5’6″ tall with hazel eyes. He also has tattoos that are visible along his collar line.

He was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt.

If you have seen Inmate Goodnight or know of his whereabouts, call 911.