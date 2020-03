OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The statewide prison lockdown has ended, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.

The lockdown began March 2 after a disturbance between inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown.

On Wednesday, ODOC officials announced that all facilities have returned to normal operations.

No inmates were seriously injured, and staff received no injuries.

Agents with ODOC’s Inspector General will continue to investigate the incident.