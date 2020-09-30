ODOC suspends visitation amid COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting immediately, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is suspending visitation across all state-run facilities in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Early in the pandemic, ODOC suspended visitation as part of a comprehensive plan to keep inmates and staff insulated from the virus.
Understanding the importance of inmates’ contact with family, the agency initiated a scaled-back visitation model this summer when infections decreased across the state.
However, ODOC recently declared numerous facilities “hot spots” for COVID-19, once again necessitating the suspension of visitation.
To help reduce inmates’ stress from the lack of contact with loved ones, ODOC and its inmate telephone vendor provides all inmates two free 10-minute calls each week.
ODOC will resume visitation as soon as possible.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage
Latest KFOR News Headlines:
- El Paso mom comes up with a new Halloween trend to mark 2020
- Trump insists he’s always denounced white supremacist groups
- Average of the polls: President Trump needs numbers to move to repeat 2016 upset
- County health departments & health care providers across OK to start offering flu vaccine
- Lawmakers react to unruly presidential debate