ODOC to resume inmate visitations in April

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will soon resume inmate visitations.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced that inmate visitations will resume on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

“Staff and inmate vaccinations offer protection to our facilities and communities and make it possible to resume visitation. We encourage all inmate visitors to vaccinate as we work together to increase the health and safety of our inmates,” said Director Scott Crow.

Even though visitations will resume, ODOC will continue to follow CDC and health department guidelines.

As a result, visitations will be limited to two hours and structured to accommodate social distancing.

Visitation will be open to all approved visitors who must abide by the following rules as well as any other rules posted:

Upon arrival at the appointed time, visitors should call the facility’s main number. Staff will provide instructions and notification when it is time to enter the facility. Visitors must remain in their vehicles until notified to enter

Visitors must wear a facemask provided by the facility while on facility grounds

Visitors must complete a health-screening questionnaire and have their temperature measured before entering visitation rooms

Visitors presenting COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave facility grounds

Visitors must maintain at least six feet for social distancing at all times

Visitors are only allowed to bring certain items into facilities: an identification card, car key, and baby care items (if a young child is present). Visitors are not allowed to bring money or use vending machines at this time.

Officials say facility personnel will immediately end any session where a visitor is not adhering to the rules.

ODOC will cease visitation if the state sees a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized.

“I want to thank the inmates, their families and supporters for their cooperation during the suspension of visitation. We know how valuable family support is to our inmates, and I am very pleased we are able to resume visitation throughout all facilities,” expressed Crow.