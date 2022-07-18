OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and United States Postal Service (USPS) authorities worked together to intercept a package filled with 2,500 fentanyl pills intended for an Oklahoma prison.

The Criminal Interdiction Division of the ODOC OIG and USPS investigators utilized gathered intelligence like the drugs’ tracking number to determined the package was in an Oklahoma City sorting facility.

On July 5, OIG and USPS investigators intercepted the package and seized it as evidence.

Courtesy: ODOC

ODOCI officials say the seized pills were stamped “M30” to indicate they are counterfeit oxycodone, which exponentially increases their lethality.

“There’s no doubt this seizure saved lives,” said ODOC Director Scott Crow. “Not only will we avoid inmates overdosing in a facility, but we have removed a dangerously valuable commodity from the inmate population, one which would otherwise be used to control people and incite violence.”

ODOC Inspector General Ted Woodhead estimated the value of the pills inside a prison to be at least $125,000.

“The value of these pills could potentially be more depending on the security level of the facility,” Woodhead said. “It’s a lot of pills to be seized at once.”

The sender’s information on the package listed a return address in Bowling Green, Kentucky. However, agents believe the sender used an alias.

No charges have been filed yet as a result of this investigation, which is ongoing.