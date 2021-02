GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers heading north of Guthrie may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at the Cimarron River bridge just north of Guthrie.

Authorities say the closure is in response to a crash.

Crews estimate the closure will last into the morning, so drivers will likely need to find an alternate route.