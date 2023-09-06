OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free transportation and construction job fair with industry recruiters kick off this Friday, September 8th for those looking for a job in this industry.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission are hosting a free job fair in assisting applicants seeking to find a better job or a new career path leading to exciting opportunities.
Attendees can expect employers from a variety of transportation and construction sectors will be eager to hire for openings in a wide range of fields. Maintenance technicians, customer service representatives, over-the-road drivers, welders, forklift drivers and transportation specialists are just some of the possibilities.
The job fair is open to those 16 years of age and older.
Date:
Friday, Sept. 8
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
9 a.m. early entry for Veterans
Location:
Rose State College
Jeanie Webb Student Union
1910 Hudiburg Dr.
Midwest City, Okla.