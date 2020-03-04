ODOT asking drivers to prepare for massive I-40 construction project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Drivers need to prepare for a two-and-a-half-year, $82 million construction project on a busy part of I-40.

It's one of the most expensive projects in state history.

Later this month, crews will begin resurfacing I-40 between the Fort Smith Junction and Sooner Road.

This is ahead of the reconstruction of multiple bridges expected to start this summer.

All it takes is a walk under the I-40 bridge at S.E. 15th to see areas that are all patched up, and some that are pretty shaky.

"There's a huge amount of visible repairs with boards and with different tools from under, so it definitely needs to be done," said ODOT spokesperson Terri Angier.

Whether you're under it or over it, the 60-year-old, 3-mile stretch shows its age.

"It's like a quilt," Angier said. "It looks like many, many patches over time and it's just an amazing amount of repairs."

In late March, ODOT will begin resurfacing I-40.

Lanes will be narrowed Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and crews expect to be done within 45 days.

This summer, work will begin on six new bridges and approaches on the stretch.

During much of the anticipated two-and-a-half years of work, traffic will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction.

Angier says most bridges have a 50 to 75 year lifespan, but this area has grown in the last six decades.

"This stretch of I-40 is highly traveled between downtown Oklahoma City, Tinker, eastern Oklahoma County residents," said Angier.

Bridges will be widened to provide a fourth lane in each direction.