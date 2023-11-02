OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says, the following construction projects will impact travel on interstates, major highways and turnpikes from Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5.

For daily traffic advisories visit www.odot.org and follow @OKDOT on Twitter and Facebook. For turnpike information, visit the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at www.pikepass.com and follow @OKTurnpike on Twitter and Facebook.



For current Oklahoma interstate traffic conditions, click here or download the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

US-412/Cimarron Turnpike narrowed at US-177 in Noble Co.

US-412/Cimarron Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in both directions at US-177 (mm 15) for pavement reconstruction.

I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane near Walters

Eastbound and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at SH-5 near Walters for bridge rehabilitation.

I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane near Elgin

Eastbound and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is intermittently narrowed to one lane in both directions near Elgin between mm 46 to 62 for pavement rehabilitation.

US-412/Cherokee Turnpike narrows to one lane near Rose

Eastbound and westbound US-412/Cherokee Turnpike is intermittently narrowed to one lane in both directions in Mayes and Delaware counties for cable barrier installation and road rehabilitation.

SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike narrowed in Muskogee Co.

SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at mm 42 near Muskogee for pavement reconstruction.

SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike narrowed near Daisy in Atoka Co.

Northbound and southbound SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike is narrowed to one lane in both directions near Daisy at mm 39.5 for bridge rehabilitation.

Statewide

SH-51 will intermittently open to two lanes near Stillwater, Payne Co.

Eastbound and westbound SH-51 will be intermittently opened to two lanes between Vassor Rd. and Meridian Rd. near Stillwater and east of I-35 in Payne County to help with traffic during Oklahoma State University home games this season:

Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3: eastbound SH-51 will have two lanes open, while westbound traffic will remain narrowed to one lane.

During and after the game: westbound SH-51 will have two lanes open while eastbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane.

Two hours after the game: both eastbound and westbound SH-51 will be narrowed to one lane.

I-35 narrowed to one lane at US-60 in Tonkawa, Kay Co.

I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over US-60 in Tonkawa for bridge replacement and resurfacing through fall 2023.

I-40 narrowed at Airport Rd. in Weatherford, Custer Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Airport Rd. in Weatherford for bridge reconstruction.

I-40 narrowed, US-183 narrowed over I-40 in Clinton, Custer Co.

Eastbound and westbound I-40 approaching US-183 (mm 66) will be narrowed to one lane in each direction and US-183 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction over I-40 in Clinton for bridge reconstruction.

US-60 narrowed near Pawhuska, Osage Co.

US-60 narrows intermittently between Pawhuska and Bartlesville near Osage Hills State Park for reconstruction.

US-62 narrowed for sidewalk improvements in Jackson Co.

US-62 will be narrowed just west of the SH-34 junction and extending east into Duke for sidewalk improvements.

US-62 narrowed to one lane between Muskogee and Ft. Gibson, Muskogee Co.

US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from the SH-165 interchange in Muskogee to Georgetown Rd. in Ft. Gibson for bridge work.

US-70 intermittently narrowed in Valliant, McCurtain Co.

US-70 intermittently narrows to one lane in each direction through Valliant for resurfacing.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in Beggs, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the SH-16 interchange in Beggs for bridge replacement.

US-75 narrows south of I-40 in Okfuskee Co.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic south of I-40 in Okfuskee County for a bridge replacement and roadway widening and resurfacing.

US-75 narrows to one lane in Okmulgee, Okmulgee Co.

Northbound US-75 is narrowed to one lane near the SH-56 East Loop for a Muscogee Nation drainage project.

US-75 narrows south of US-62 Okmulgee, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 narrows to one lane in each direction south of US-62 in Okmulgee for resurfacing.

US-75 narrowed to one lane near Henryetta, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 narrows to one lane in each direction between US-266 and Schulter, just north of Henryetta, for resurfacing.

US-266 closed east of Checotah, McIntosh Co.

US-266 is closed east of Checotah for bridge replacement.

US-270 narrowed east of Seminole, Seminole Co.

US-270 is narrowed intermittently between Seminole and the US-270 Business Junction for bridge replacement, widening and interchange modification through spring 2025.

US-271 narrowed to one lane north of the Texas state line, Choctaw Co.

US-271 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Grant and the Texas state line for bridge replacement.

US-412 narrows from the SH-74 interchange to the US-64 interchange in Enid, Garfield Co.

US-412 narrows to one lane from the SH-74 interchange to the US-64 interchange in Enid.

US-412 narrowed in Woodward, Woodward Co.

US-412 narrows between 28th St. and 34th St. in Woodward for bridge work.

US-412 narrowed to one lane between Catoosa and Inola, Rogers Co.

US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola for bridge reconstruction.

SH-8 narrowed intermittently with flaggers near Cleo Springs, Major Co.

SH-8 is narrowed intermittently with flaggers near Cleo Springs for resurfacing.

SH-19 narrowed near Stratford, Garvin Co.

SH-19 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic east of Stratford for bridge rehabilitation and roadway widening.

SH-32 narrows near Lebanon, Marshall Co.

SH-32 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals controlling traffic near Hauani Creek near Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-39 narrows between SH-102 and US-177, Pottawatomie Co.

SH-39 narrows to one lane with flaggers controlling traffic between SH-102 and US-177 for bridge replacement and resurfacing.

Tulsa Metro

Lanes closed at I-44 and US-169 interchange through late 2023

Motorists should be aware of the following conditions at the interchange of I-44 and US-169 through late 2023 for an interchange improvement project.

The eastbound I-44 ramp to northbound US-169 is closed.

The southbound US-169 ramp to eastbound I-44 is closed.

I-44 is narrowed to two lanes in both directions at US-169 (mm 234A);

The speed limit is reduced on both I-44 and US-169.

SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy narrows near downtown Tulsa through late 2023

Eastbound and westbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expwy are both reduced to two lanes between Lewis Ave. and US-75 through late 2023 for a pavement rehabilitation project. Ramp closures include:

The westbound SH-51 off-ramp to 13th St./Utica Ave. is closed.

The eastbound SH-51 off-ramp to 14th St./Lewis Ave is closed.

The westbound SH-51 on-ramps from 15th St. and 13th Pl./Lewis Ave. are closed.

SH-51 ramp to I-244 (SW corner IDL) closed through November

The westbound SH-51 ramp to westbound I-244 (southwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed through November as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. This ramp also carries southbound US-75. Traffic can detour using the east, north and west legs of the IDL.

Bridge replacement project continues at I-244 and US-169 through spring 2024

The northbound US-169 ramp to westbound I-244 is narrowed to one lane.

SH-11 narrows near Tulsa International Airport through late 2023

Eastbound and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Virgin St./Airport Rd. through late 2023 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

I-244 on-ramp from 1st St. (W leg IDL) closed through 2023

The eastbound I-244 on-ramp from First St. (west leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed through 2023 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-169 intermittently narrowed at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds on US-169 at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project.

US-64/Memorial Dr. narrows at US-169/SH-364 in South Tulsa through spring 2024

US-64/Memorial Dr. is narrowed to two lanes in each direction at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange for an intersection improvement project through spring 2024.

SH-51 narrows at Muskogee Turnpike in BA through early 2024

SH-51 is narrowed to two lanes at the junction with SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow through early 2024 for bridge replacement as part of a city street widening project.

Oklahoma City Metro

I-40 narrows at Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City through 2025

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Town Center Dr. in Midwest City and the I-240 interchange with lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures through 2025. Drivers should use caution as there are no shoulders or merge distances, or use I-240 and US-62/N. 23rd St. This is a two-year highway interchange reconstruction and 6-mile interstate widening project.

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Douglas Blvd. are closed, and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and Industrial Blvd. through spring 2024.

Drivers will be able to use the westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Industrial Blvd. Please note, there are new traffic signals in place at the Industrial Blvd. interchange. Drivers are urged to use extra caution in the area and expect delays or locate an alternate route.

I-240 intermittently narrows at I-35 through 2025

The following closures are scheduled for east and westbound I-240, S.E. 59th St., Pole Rd. and I-240/I-35 service roads as part of a multi-phase interchange improvement project:

S.E. 59th St. is intermittently narrowed for construction of a new turnaround.

The eastbound I-240 off-ramp to Pole Rd. is closed permanently.

East and westbound I-240 and frontage roads will be intermittently narrowed for pavement rehabilitation.

East and westbound I-240 will be narrowed to replace a railroad bridge.

Northbound I-35 off-ramp to eastbound I-240 will be intermittently narrowed for construction of a new ramp.

Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures throughout the project, full weekend closures of I-240, as well as increased congestion in the area, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers should locate an alternate route or add additional travel time. Drivers can use I-40 as an alternate route or locate one using the Drive Oklahoma app.

I-35, I-44 narrowed near N. 63rd St. through 2025

The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:

Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through fall.

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through fall 2023.

The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.

Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through fall 2023.

East and Westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.

Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays in the area and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.