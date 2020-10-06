ODOT: Construction projects you may encounter heading to OU/TX game

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re planning to head across the Red River to watch the Sooners take on the Longhorns this weekend, there are a few construction projects you should know.

The following construction projects will impact those choosing to travel on major highways and interstates from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 11.

Statewide:

I-35 narrowed to one lane near Tonkawa, Kay Co. I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-60 (mm 214) near Tonkawa and SH-15 (mm 203) for bridge rehabilitation.

I-35 ramps closed, lanes shifted in Goldsby, McClain Co. The northbound I-35 on- and off-ramps at SH-74 South (mm 104) are closed and north and southbound I-35 lanes are shifted at SH-74 South in Goldsby for bridge rehabilitation and ramp reconstruction.

I-35 shifted near Goldsby and Purcell, McClain Co. Northbound and southbound I-35 lanes are shifted at Ladd Rd. (mm 101) between Goldsby and Purcell for bridge and ramp reconstruction.

I-35 construction signage near Davis, Murray Co. Be alert to construction signage in place on north and southbound I-35 at mm 55 near Davis for a bridge painting project. No lane closures are expected.

US-75 narrowed to one lane near Copan, Washington Co. US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction two miles north of SH-10 near Copan for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-75 narrowed between Ramona and Bartlesville, Washington Co. Drivers can expect various lane closures on north and southbound US-75 from seven miles north of the Tulsa/Washington County line near Ramona to six miles south of US-60 near Bartlesville for bridge rehabilitation projects.

US-75/US-62 narrowed to one lane in Henryetta, Okmulgee Co. US-75/US-62 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-40 and US-266 in Henryetta for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-69 narrowed to one lane near McAlester, Pittsburg Co. US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just north of US-270, north of McAlester, for pavement rehabilitation.

US-69 narrowed to one lane in Muskogee, Muskogee County US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just north of Peak Blvd. in Muskogee for pavement rehabilitation.

US-69/75 narrowed to one lane near Caney, Atoka/Bryan Co. Southbound US-69 is narrowed to one lane between Caney and Caddo for pavement reconstruction.

US-69/75 narrowed near Durant, Bryan Co. US-69/75 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction south of US-70 near Durant for a reconstruction project. Motorists should expect congestion and delays in this area.

I-40 narrowed to one lane between Foss and Clinton, Custer Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane with reduced speeds for both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Foss and Clinton for pavement reconstruction.

I-40B narrowed to one lane in Sayre, Beckham Co. I-40B is narrowed to one lane in each direction over the North Fork of the Red River in Sayre for pavement and bridge reconstruction.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Okemah, Okfuskee Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement reconstruction.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Checotah, McIntosh Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-69B (mm 265) in Checotah for a bridge reconstruction project.

I-40/US-69 ramp closed in Checotah, McIntosh Co. The northbound US-69 off-ramp to eastbound I-40 at Checotah is intermittently closed for a surface maintenance project. Follow northbound US-69 to loop around at US-266 for access to eastbound I-40.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Vian, Sequoyah Co. I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.

I-40 narrowed to one lane near Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.

US-81 narrowed to one lane south of Minco, Grady County US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction with a temporary traffic signal at Buggy Creek south of Minco for a bridge rehabilitation project.

US-81 narrowed to one lane near Enid, Garfield Co. US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-45 near Enid and Keowee Rd. near Kremlin for pavement rehabilitation.

US-81 narrowed to one lane near US-412 in Enid, Garfield Co. US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction north of US-412 in Enid for bridge reconstruction.

US-81 narrowed to one lane in El Reno, Canadian Co. US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction in El Reno for a bridge replacement project.

US-412 narrowed near SH-58, Major Co. US-412 is narrowed over Indian Creek just east of SH-58 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-183 narrows near Seiling, Major Co./Woodward Co. US-183 is narrowed in two locations between Seiling and Mutual for highway widening and construction.

US-60 lanes shifted near Bartlesville, Washington Co. Drivers should be alert to lane shifts on US-60 about two miles east of US-75 near Bartlesville for a highway and bridge reconstruction project.

US-412 narrowed to one lane at Verdigris River Overflow near Catoosa, Rogers Co. US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction west of the Verdigris River near Catoosa for a bridge replacement project.

US-64 narrowed near Cleveland, Pawnee Co. US-64 is narrowed and lanes are shifted just south of SH-99 in Cleveland for bridge replacement.

US-60 narrowed near Fairland, Ottawa Co. Drivers should be alert to temporary signals or flaggers directing traffic on US-60 from SH-125 to half a mile to the northeast in Fairland for a pavement rehabilitation project.

US-59 narrowed near Afton, Ottawa Co. Drivers should be alert to various lane closures with flaggers directing traffic on US-59 from just north of the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike junction to near US-69 for a resurfacing project.

SH-28 closed at Pensacola Dam, Mayes Co. SH-28 is closed at the Pensacola Dam between Langley and Disney for a bridge rehabilitation project. Detour to SH-82 and SH-20.

SH-33 narrows to one lane in Kingfisher, Kingfisher Co. SH-33 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-81 and Second St. in Kingfisher for a pavement rehabilitation project.

SH-73 closed west of Foss Lake, Custer Co. SH-73 is closed over Little Panther Creek, six miles east of the SH-34 junction near Foss Lake for bridge reconstruction. The detour follows SH-34 to SH-33 to SH-44.

SH-22 narrowed to one lane in Tishomingo, Johnston Co. SH-22 narrowed to one lane in each direction between Ward St. (Pennington Creek) and Refuge Rd. in Tishomingo for a pavement reconstruction project.

SH-53 narrowed near Comanche, Stephens Co. East and westbound SH-53 are narrowed at Mud Creek, east of US-81 near Comanche, for a bridge project.

SH-20 narrowed to one lane near Jay, Delaware Co. SH-20 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals one mile east of SH-10 near Jay for a bridge rehabilitation project.

SH-99 narrowed to one lane south of Kansas state line, Osage Co. SH-99 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals about two miles and four miles south of the Kansas state line for a bridge replacement project.

Tulsa Metro:

I-44/33rd lane shifts at 33rd W. Ave. for bridge replacement Drivers should be alert to lane shifts on east and westbound I-44 at 33rd W. Ave. as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.

I-44 lane shifts at 165th E. Ave. widening project Drivers should be alert to shifted lanes on east and westbound I-44 at 165th E. Ave. as part of an ongoing widening project.

SH-11 narrowed to one lane at Pine St. in Tulsa; airport detour changes Eastbound and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from Pine St. to the Tulsa International Airport complex as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project. The westbound SH-11 off ramp to Virgin St. (Airport Terminal) is closed; detour to Pine St. and follow signed detour route to Memorial Drive. Allow extra time to reach the TIA Terminal complex for arriving/departing flights during this time.

Oklahoma City Metro:

I-235 narrowed to two lanes at N. 50th St.; I-44 narrowed to two lanes at Kelley Ave. Northbound and southbound I-235 is narrowed to two lanes between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and eastbound and westbound I-44 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B) for ongoing interchange construction through 2021. Motorists are advised to be alert to lane shifts and limited merge areas at ramps throughout the project or use Off Broadway alternate routes such as I-35, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway, N. Lincoln Blvd. and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.

US-77/Broadway Ext. narrowed at John Kilpatrick Turnpike through October Southbound US-77/Broadway Ext. is narrowed to two lanes between the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and N.E. 122nd St. through October for bridge rehabilitation. Drivers can expect delays and should be alert to reduced merging distance, especially at the John Kilpatrick Turnpike ramps to southbound US-77/Broadway Ext.

Northbound I-35 ramp at Britton Rd. closed, I-35 narrowed to two lanes at Wilshire Blvd. Drivers can expect the following I-35 lane and ramp closures for ongoing bridge rehabilitation that continues through October:

The northbound I-35 on-ramp from Britton Rd. will be closed through October.

Northbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes between Wilshire Blvd. (mm 134) and Britton Rd. (mm 135) through October.

I-40 narrowed to two lanes at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) and Hudiburg Dr. (mm 156B) for bridge reconstruction. Additionally, the eastbound I-40 Service Rd. is narrowed to one lane between S.E. 15th St. and Hudiburg Dr. through spring 2021. Motorists are advised to locate an alternate route such as I-240 and US-62/N.E. 23rd St. or plan extra travel time and be prepared for delays in the area.

US-62/N.E. 23rd St. narrowed near Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-62/N.E. 23rd St. between Midwest Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City through fall 2020 for bridge painting.

I-44 narrowed at S.W. 59th St.; I-44 traffic affected south of I-40 with lane, ramp closures Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures on I-44 and city streets as part of ongoing I-44 bridge and pavement rehabilitation between I-40 (mm 120) and S.W. 74th St. (mm 114) that continues through 2021. Westbound I-44 (runs south) is narrowed to two lanes at S.W. 59th St. (mm 116A) through late 2020 for bridge rehabilitation. Motorists, especially Will Rogers World Airport traffic, can expect significant delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route, such as I-35 to the east or SH-4 or the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (toll road) to the west.

SH-152/Airport Rd. ramp at I-44 closed through fall, Will Rogers World Airport traffic affected through winter 2020 The eastbound SH-152/Airport Rd. ramp to eastbound I-44 (runs north) is closed through late fall 2020 for bridge rehabilitation. SH-152 traffic is detoured on westbound I-44 (runs south) to S.W. 59th St. just to the south to turn around and go back east on I-44 (runs north) toward downtown Oklahoma City. This project will significantly impact Will Rogers World Airport traffic through winter 2020 and drivers should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

Speed limit reduced, use caution on SH-152 ramp at John Kilpatrick Turnpike through mid-October Drivers can expect a reduced speed limit and flaggers directing traffic on the westbound SH-152 on-ramp from eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike through mid-October for equipment and material movement as part of an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority project. For more information, contact the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600.

SH-66/39th Expwy. narrowed to one lane at SH-74 through winter 2020 SH-66/39th Expwy. is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-74/Lake Hefner Pkwy through winter 2020 for bridge deck rehabilitation.

I-40 narrowed to two lanes at Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon; Frisco Rd. closed at 1-40 in Yukon through summer 2021 Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between Garth Brooks Blvd. (mm 136) and N. Cimarron Rd. (mm 132) in Yukon for ongoing construction through summer 2021. Motorists are advised to expect delays and lane shifts in the work zone. Other closures include:

Frisco Rd. over I-40 is closed between 10th St. and Vandament Ave. through summer 2021;

W. 23rd St. will be closed to through traffic from Richland Rd. and Frisco Rd. through summer 2021.

While Vandament Ave. is expected to remain open near I-40 during construction, motorists are advised to use caution and to watch for construction trucks and equipment moving in the area.

SH-9 shoulder closed at 48th Ave. S.E. in Norman through fall 2020 The right shoulder of westbound SH-9 is closed between 48th Ave. S.E. and 36th Ave. S.E. in Norman through fall 2020 for pedestrian trail construction in partnership with the City of Norman. While no lane closures are anticipated, the speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

