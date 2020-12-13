ODOT crews begin plowing, salting operations in northwestern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they are already plowing streets in northwestern Oklahoma.

As a winter storm is moving into Oklahoma, snowy conditions are already reported in northwest and western portions of the state.

ODOT crews report moderate to heavy snow on highways in northwest and western Oklahoma, especially in the Panhandle.

Salt, sand, and plowing operations are underway in those areas.

However, officials say rain is coming down in other areas as temperatures begin to drop, which is causing slick conditions to quickly develop.

If you have to get out on the roads, drivers are urged to pay close attention to weather forecasts throughout the day as conditions are expected to change.

Drivers should also plan extra time to reach their destination and be alert. Drivers should stay at least 200 feet behind these trucks for safety.

Remember during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

View www.okroads.org for a map of current closures and snowplow cameras to check conditions before traveling.