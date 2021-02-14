ODOT: Crews plowing roadways across the state ahead of second wave of snow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state and local leaders remind everyone to stay indoors during this blast of winter weather, crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are doing their best to treat the roadways.

Lisa Salim, with ODOT, says that before most snow storms, crews will begin treating the roadways with salt.

However, that is not the case during this winter storm.

“This is going to be an equipment fought storm. We are plowing as much as possible. This is dry snow coming down. There are some slick and hazardous spots in a lot of areas, particularly in the northwest and Panhandle area and moving down toward the metro. We really want people to think long and hard before they try to get out today. Really, we’re discouraging travel if at all possible,” Salim said.

Officials say due to the dry nature of the snow, it isn’t affected by the salt operations. Instead, it will mainly be up to crews to plow the roadways continuously until the snow ends.

“We’ve spent most of the past two days preparing for this event, prepping equipment, having safety meetings with our crews and talking about how this storm is different from what we fought throughout this past week. We sent some crews home to get some rest. They will do 12-hour shifts and they will be around the clock operations until all highways are dry and clear,” she said.

As ODOT crews head out to plow roadways across the state, they are also preparing for a second round of winter weather expected later this week.

“So that’s why we spent most of the past few days preparing. One of the good news is that we have several emergency contractors on standby if we do need some relief equipment or crews. But right now, we’ve got 108 crews across the state and more than 520 trucks. They are all prepped and ready. Many of them have been out since the very early morning hours across the state and they are ready to continue this through the long haul. Like I said, we will not stop operations until all highways are dry and clear,” she said.

While many Oklahomans can stay home, there are some essential workers that need to get out on the roads.

“That’s why our crews will be out in these frigid temperatures and in these conditions until the storm ends. But we do want to remind motorists that these are dangerous and life threatening situations in this particular event. And if they were to become stranded in the storm, we really hope that they have someone to call and that they be bundled up and prepared for those very frigid temperatures. And we ask them to pull over as far as possible because we don’t want secondary accidents,” she said.