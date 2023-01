ODOT officials advise drivers to travel cautiously on sleet-covered roads.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are preparing for a winter storm headed toward the Sooner State.

ODOT crews and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in Eastern Oklahoma on Monday morning.

Crews began monitoring and treating roadways on Sunday night as some freezing precipitation moved into the area.

On Monday morning, officials say drivers should expect delays and prepare for some slick spots.