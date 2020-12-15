ODOT: Crews preparing for second round of snow

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews across the state are preparing for another round of winter weather as a second snowstorm is expected to move into Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say crews in the Panhandle are currently reporting slick spots in Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver counties. They are also treating bridges and highways in those areas.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to weather forecasts throughout the day as conditions are expected to change.

Those who must travel later today should plan extra time to reach their destination and be alert to clearing operations. Drivers should stay at least 200 feet behind these trucks for safety.

Remember during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.