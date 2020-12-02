ODOT crews preparing for slick roads in northwestern Oklahoma

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Winter weather is starting to move into the state, but crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they are prepared.

Early Wednesday morning, crews started salting and sanding roads in northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle.

Already, light to heavy snow is impacting travel in Cimarron, Ellis, Harper, and Woodward counties.

Drivers should be alert and know that bridges and overpasses are becoming slick.

Remember during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

LATEST STORIES: