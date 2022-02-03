OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are working to clear streets Thursday, despite near constant snow falling behind them.

An ODOT spokesperson tells us that interstates are especially difficult to deal with.

“We just have to compete with Mother Nature and try to stay in the fight,” said Cody Boyd, an ODOT spokesperson.

It’s a battle the department said they’re still fighting into Thursday. Snow piled up on the roads all afternoon, especially on I-35. That’s one area Boyd said is the hardest to keep clean with multiple rounds of snow coming through and wind blowing it all over.

“That just covers over all of the progress that we’ve made that we have to go through it over and over and over with the plows to try to keep our roads open,” he said.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper at the scene of a crash.

Boyd said in Southern Oklahoma it’s been much harder. On Twitter Thursday, ODOT discouraged semi-trucks from traveling on I-35 between OKC and Dallas/Fort Worth due to the low temperatures, terrain and slick and hazardous conditions near the Arbuckle and Turner Falls areas.

“There was definitely some problems there in the overnight and early morning hours of semis that were stalled and couldn’t make the grade,” Boyd said.

Boyd also said that combines with the several construction zones down in the far Southern Oklahoma counties.

“So that just adds another thing to slow traffic down anyway,” he said.

Moreover, ODOT is in it for the long haul.

“It’s a 77-county event,” Boyd said.

Over 50 snowplow trucks will be throughout the metro and 1,000 employees statewide working to clear the streets until the storm passes through.

“That’s been happening around the clock [and] will continue around the clock until the storm’s over,” Boyd said. “Until every lane of every highway is clear.”

Boyd said they have dedicated crews working rural interstate areas, going back and forth between 60 and 70 miles of road.