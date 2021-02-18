ODOT crews wrap up clearing highways & interstates following winter storm, but will monitor for potential refreezing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews have wrapped up clearing highways and interstates after winter storms created slick conditions, but crews will continue to monitor roadways in case of refreezing.

An ODOT news release issued Thursday night states that while highways and interstates have been cleared, there is a chance of hazardous conditions reemerging since below freezing temperatures overnight can turn wet spots into slick, dangerous areas.

“Drivers should use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. Stay at least 200 feet behind salt and sand trucks for everyone’s safety,” the news release states.

Oklahomans who absolutely must travel during snowy, icy conditions are advised to do the following:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Go to www.okroads.org or use the Drive Oklahoma mobile app to view current highway and interstate conditions.

