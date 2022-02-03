OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say road crews have made progress in lessening dangers caused by heavy snowfall on some Oklahoma highways and interstates, but many areas still remain slick and hazardous, and driving is discouraged.

“Motorists should be aware of deteriorating conditions into the evening and overnight hours as another round of snow moves across the region,” ODOT and Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials discourage Oklahomans from traveling in most areas of the state, as highways and interstates are still packed with snow in most counties and temperatures remain low.

Oklahoma City Metro Highways and Interstates

Both Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro area highways remain slick and hazardous.

“Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible, but if it that is unavoidable, they should allow plenty of time, take it very slow and use extra caution when traveling over bridges,” officials said.

Winter roads across the metro

Oklahoma City Streets

City of Oklahoma City street crews are driving more than 25 trucks equipped with salt spreaders and plows around the clock to clear snow routes, according to city officials.

The city has 8,500 lane miles of street, of which 1,238 are on snow routes.

Neighborhood streets will not be treated because they are not part of the snow routes, officials said.

City officials ask community members to avoid hazardous conditions, saying if they must drive to have someone to call in case they become stranded.

Those who get stranded are asked to move their car off the road so other vehicles can safely pass.

City officials ask drivers to do the following:

Stay on snow routes – Stay home if you can. If you must drive, stay on the City’s snow routes. Visit okc.gov/prepare to see the regional snow route map.

Stay home if you can. If you must drive, stay on the City’s snow routes. Visit okc.gov/prepare to see the regional snow route map. Give plow/salt trucks space – Keep about 200 feet between your vehicle and salt/plow trucks.

Keep about 200 feet between your vehicle and salt/plow trucks. Accident tracker – Residents can view injury and noninjury accidents on OKC roads by logging on to the City’s accident tracker at okc.gov.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers have stopped responding to non-injury crashes during the winter storm.

“If you are involved in a non-injury collision, simply exchange information with the other involved driver. Police will resume working non-injury crashes as soon as it is practical to do so. The police department will always respond to injury accidents,” city officials said.

Highways and Interstates Outside OKC

The following areas are seeing especially high crash numbers and hazardous road conditions caused by the winter storm:

SH-152 is closed between SH-81 in Union City east to N. Clear Springs Rd. in Mustang due to snow drifts. SH-152 will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Southbound SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike is narrowed to one lane on the shoulder 4 miles south of SH-43 (mm 38) near Daisy due to a winter weather-related crash. Southbound motorists should expect additional delays.

Precautions Recommended

Drivers are asked to do the following while roads are snowy and icy :

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Motorists can check current road conditions and forecast on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.