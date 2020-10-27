ODOT: Highways remain slick, hazardous across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are warning drivers to stay at home if possible as a second wave of freezing rain and sleet moves across the state.

On Tuesday morning, officials announced that highways remain slick and hazardous in much of western Oklahoma as winter precipitation continues.

Crews are continuing salt and sand operations and are closely monitoring areas in eastern and central Oklahoma.

Highways in northwestern Oklahoma remain slick, hazardous and snow packed.

Highways in southwestern and western Oklahoma, including the I-40 corridor, are also slick as crews continue to treat roadways.

Crews continue to treat slick spots in north-central, central, southern, and south-central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area.

If morning travel is absolutely necessary, drivers should use extreme caution. Drivers should be alert, especially on bridges and overpasses.

During snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

LATEST STORIES: