OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job in the construction or transportation industry, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

ODOT will host a free Transportation & Construction Job Fair with industry recruiters on Friday, Sept. 2 in Oklahoma City for anyone interested in highway construction or transportation.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters from the transportation and construction industries.

Vendors from all aspects of transportation, civil engineering, surveying, and trucking as well as highway construction and heavy equipment operations will be in attendance.

Job-seekers with experience in the construction and transportation industries are encouraged to attend and should consider bringing resumes for potential on the spot interviews.

The Transportation & Construction Job Fair will be held on Friday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Embassy Suites Downtown Medical Center, located at 741 N. Phillips Ave. in Oklahoma City.

There is no need to register in advance.