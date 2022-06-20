OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting to present information and get public feedback on Oklahoma’s Electric Vehicle Plan to expand the availability of EV charging stations along major highway corridors through a new federal program.

Oklahoma will receive $66 million in federal funding during the next five years through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to improve and expand its statewide network of EV charging stations.

Through public-private partnerships, charging stations will be installed near interstates and other major highways and operated by external partners like truck stops, shopping centers, local governments and tribes.

The public can visit Oklahoma’s EV Plan Virtual Meeting anytime to view a recorded presentation and to submit comments to ODOT through July 5.

Federal guidelines require NEVI program funding to prioritize adding charging stations at least every 50 miles along interstates and other already-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. These areas include major highway and turnpike corridors like US-69, US-81 and US-412 along the Cimarron and Cherokee turnpikes. Once these corridors in Oklahoma been addressed, the remaining federal funds can be used to build out EV charging infrastructure in other underserved areas.

There is no in-person meeting scheduled for this program.