ODOT hosting virtual open house for public feedback on planned SH-9 widening in Cleveland, Pottawatomie counties

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation invites community members to give their feedback on the planned State Highway 9 widening project near Pink in Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.

Community members can submit their feedback in a virtual open house. Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 15. Go to sh9.transportationplanroom.com/jp-2328808// to view information about the plan and submit a comment, according to an ODOT news release.

“The project will widen SH-9 to four lanes with a center turn lane between the Pecan Creek bridge, about one mile east of Harrah Rd., in Cleveland County and the SH-102 junction in Pottawatomie County to accommodate current and future traffic volumes,” the news release states.

ODOT seeks to widen Highway 9 as part of the department’s continuing effort to complete a four-lane corridor between Norman and Tecumseh, according to the news release.

The project also involves replacing bridges at Bullfrog Creek and Jim Creek and improving the Highway 9 intersection at Fishmarket Road and NS-330 Road.

While ODOT is proposing stop signs on State Highway 102 at the intersection with Highway 9, the public is invited to give feedback on potential future alternatives for the intersection, including a roundabout or a J-turn.

“Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation is scheduled to begin later in 2021 and construction is expected to begin in Federal Fiscal Year 2027,” the news release states.