OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers of upcoming traffic delays.

ODOT confirms all lanes of northbound I-35 will be closed at N.E. 63rd St. from 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday May 31, to hang beams as part of ongoing work in the area. Drivers can detour on northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 or locate an alternate route.

The northbound I-35 ramp to westbound I-44 will be open during this work. This narrowing will last through 2025.

The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:

Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through June.

The northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through summer 2023.

The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.

Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through summer 2023.

East and Westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.

Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.

Motorists should locate an alternate route such as I-44 to I-235 or expect congestion and delays in the area, especially during peak commute times and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.