OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation is warning drivers of upcoming traffic delays.
ODOT confirms all lanes of northbound I-35 will be closed at N.E. 63rd St. from 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 until 6 a.m. Wednesday May 31, to hang beams as part of ongoing work in the area. Drivers can detour on northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44 or locate an alternate route.
The northbound I-35 ramp to westbound I-44 will be open during this work. This narrowing will last through 2025.
The following closures are in place through 2025 for bridge reconstruction:
- Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through June.
- The northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.
- The northbound I-35 off-ramp to N. 63rd St. is closed through summer 2023.
- The left lane of eastbound I-44 is closed between Martin Luther King Ave. and I-35/I-44 junction.
- Northbound Bryant Ave. is narrowed to one lane between 50th St. and Aluma Valley Dr. through summer 2023.
- East and Westbound N. 63rd street is closed between Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. Use Bryant Ave. and Martin Luther King Ave. as alternate routes.
- Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between N. 50th St. and Wilshire Blvd.
- Westbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane from Wilshire Blvd. to Martin Luther King Ave.
- The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Bryant Ave. is permanently closed.
Motorists should locate an alternate route such as I-44 to I-235 or expect congestion and delays in the area, especially during peak commute times and are encouraged to plan extra travel time.