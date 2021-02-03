ODOT: I-35 lanes in McClain County narrowed for cable barrier repairs

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers who are traveling along I-35 may notice a slowdown on Wednesday due to construction.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers can expect the following I-35 lane closures in Goldsby and near Purcell:

Southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between SH-9 West (mm 107) and just south of SH-74 South (mm 103) in Goldsby from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, and

Northbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between US-77 South/Green Ave. (mm 95) and Ladd Rd. (mm 101) near Purcell from 7 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the closures are necessary so crews can complete repairs to the cable barriers.

Motorists can expect delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.