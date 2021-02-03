ODOT: I-35 lanes in McClain County narrowed for cable barrier repairs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers who are traveling along I-35 may notice a slowdown on Wednesday due to construction.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers can expect the following I-35 lane closures in Goldsby and near Purcell:

  • Southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between SH-9 West (mm 107) and just south of SH-74 South (mm 103) in Goldsby from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, and
  • Northbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between US-77 South/Green Ave. (mm 95) and Ladd Rd. (mm 101) near Purcell from 7 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the closures are necessary so crews can complete repairs to the cable barriers.

Motorists can expect delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter